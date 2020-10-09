Naroden warns ‘5 per cent contractors’ face suspension

SERIAN: Local contractors have been warned not to become ‘five per cent contractors’ or face suspension.

Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entreprenuer Development Datuk Naroden Majais said stern action would be taken against any contractor who sells their projects for three to five per cent commission.

He warned that if there is any complaint about a contractor selling their projects ‘Ali Baba’ style, the authorities including Public Works Department (JKR) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) would not hesitate to suspend them.

“Don’t be a five per cent contractor. If you implement your projects based on three to five per cent only, you will never be successful for the rest of your life.

“If you sub-con your projects, it is still okay. If you don’t have the machinery for piling and sub it to others, it is still okay but don’t sell your projects and earn three or five per cent only.

“That is the thing that we don’t want to see,” he said at the Contractor Entrepreneur Symposium here yesterday.

Naroden said contractors must see entrepreneurship as a source of income and always strive to be successful in the trade.

To be successful might sound very difficult to achieve but if the contractor could implement every project awarded to them, and if he could do two to three projects a year, that would assist them to achieve success, he added.

“If you want to be successful, be a serious contractor. Implement the projects yourselves and don’t sell them at three or five per cent,” he added.

Naroden said local contractors had all the opportunities to remain in the business because there were many projects being implemented through the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funded by the state governmemt.

He said each Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyperson had about RM9 million a year at their disposal; RM5 million allocated to implement RTPs, RM3 million for minor rural projects and RM1 million for house repair and renovation.

“That is a great opportunity, especially for the Class F, D and E contractors to grab,” he said.

Naroden said if the project cost was less than RM1 million, the casting of lots would be made by the Residents. If the project cost is more that RM1 million but less that RM2 million, it would be tendered out at the divisional level, and if the project cost was above RM2 million it would be tendered at the state level.