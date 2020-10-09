RedSaver Blood Donation at MRCS KK every weekend

KOTA KINABALU: Hundreds of Thalassemia patients, Hospital Queen Elizabeth I & II, and Likas Hospital need more than 300 pints of blood every day.

Sabah Blood Bank is running so low that 860 pints of blood was requested and sent from West Malaysia two weeks ago in emergency. The situation is expected to be worse for the next few weeks here due to Covid-19.

In response to this urgency, Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) Sabah Branch, Ranau Lions Club, and JCI Tanjung Aru, in collaboration with HQE1 & 2 Blood Bank, have come together to co-organize the RedSaver Blood Donation Campaign at MRCS Sabah State Building in Likas.

The RedSaver Blood Donation Campaign will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October (9 – 11, 16 – 18, 23 – 25, 30 – 31 Oct and Nov 1) at MRCS Sabah State Building in Likas.

The organisers are seeking public sponsorship for products, vouchers, and lucky draw prizes to encourage more blood donors at this critical moment. All generosity and support are very significant in fighting this pandemic and saving lives.

For more information on this Blood Donation Campaign, please do not hesitate to contact Alvis Loo (JCI Tanjung Aru) at 017-363 5890 or e-mail [email protected], RedSaver Organizing Chairperson, Chea Hoong Tak (Ranau Lions Club) at 016-583 3333, Leslie Chan (MRCS Sabah) at 013-991 3119 or visit www.facebook.com/redsaverconnect.

Donations can also be banked into JCI Tanjung Aru 5101-9868-1674 (Maybank Account).