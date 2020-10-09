Roadblocks, road closures in Klang after midnight Oct 9 due to CMCO

SHAH ALAM: South Klang police will implement roadblocks (SJRs) and road closures from midnight tonight, following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) tomorrow (Oct 9).

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli in a statement said SJRs will be carried out at Persiaran Pegaga (in front of Subaidah Restaurant) and Jalan Kim Chuan (in front of 99 Speedmart) in Bukit Tinggi as well as at the intersection of Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Taman Sri Andalas, near here.

Meanwhile, for the road closures, he said, it would involve Jalan Batu Unjur 9, Bukit Tinggi while for the Taman Sri Andalas area it would involve the entrance road in front of the Onking Chain-Store electrical shop in front of Ar Rahimiah mosque.

“Besides that, Jalan Sri Siantan, Jalan Sri Siantan 41, Jalan Sri Damak 53 are closed starting from the entrance lane in front of Wisfatt Motorcycle Shop around Taman Sri Andalas area,” he said.

Shamsul Amar said that those who want to go in and out of the Bukit Tinggi area (Taman Bayu Perdana, Sri Angkasa flat, Vista Bayu and Bayu Villa apartments) and Taman Sri Andalas are advised to get a letter of approval from the police.

Mobile police beat base will be provided at the two locations.

“Currently there is no need for a letter of approval or special permit for the purpose of leaving or entering other areas in the Klang district but it is subject to current developments.

“Members of the public are advised to always comply with the CMCO and compounds will be issued if there is non-compliance with CMCO standard operating procedures.

Shamsul Amar said the public can contact the Op COVID-19 Operations Room at 03-33762400 for any enquiries or complaints. — Bernama