Sabah’s PAS rep says his family is multireligious

KOTA KINABALU: Aliakbar Gulasan, the first PAS assemblyman in Sabah, yesterday denied that the Islamist party’s brand of politics is unsuitable for the Borneo state as alleged by detractors.

The environmental management lecturer is one of six nominated assemblymen who is expected to be sworn in at the state assembly building here tomorrow after receiving his letter of appointment by the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin earlier yesterday.

“PAS has been repeatedly slandered with comments that we bring unsuitable politics to Sabah and this is a baseless accusation,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“PAS in Sabah practices peaceful and harmonious politics. I was born in Sabah, I have family in Sabah. My family consists of Muslims and non-Muslims. It is impossible that we would act extremely amongst our own relatives,” he said.

Aliakbar was born in Kampung Kota Ayangan in Keningau and furthered his studies in Universiti Malaya in the geographical field.

He later received his Masters in environmental management and a doctorate in urban geography from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

In July, Aliakbar was appointed chairman of the Malaysia Cocoa Board.

PAS has tried to make inroads in Sabah since setting up its base here some 35 years ago.

Despite contesting in numerous elections, PAS has never won a seat.

PAS chose to sit out of the recently ended state election on September 26, opting instead to support its allies from Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional. – Malay Mail