Salcra working with Sime Darby to maximise oil palm yield

LUBOK ANTU (Oct 9): The Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) has engaged the service of conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd to study how to maximise the yield of oil palm plantations in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We want to learn from them how to increase yield in our plantations. The objective is to increase our productivity from 15 ton per hectare now to 20 ton.

“The consultants are expected to hand over their reports soon,” said Uggah, who is also Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Minister.

Highlighting that Sime Darby Bhd is a well-established national palm oil giant with plantations nationwide as well as in Indonesia, he said that by working with the company, Salcra aims to increase the state’s palm oil production from 15 tons per hectare to 20 tons per hectare.

when officiating at a community policing programme at Rh Meritian Melintang in Merindun here today.

He said in line with the current trends, more modern technologies would also be used.

“We will use drones to monitor the health of the crop. Then there is the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) to identify the right fertiliser based on the soil and palms condition.

“We are also introducing the rearing of cattles in plantation areas to play the roles of natural weeders,” he said, adding that at the moment 1,000 heads of cows imported from Australia had been released in plantation areas here as well.

In this regard, he said, Salcra was also planning to set up breeding areas to breed more cows.

On the land titles, he said Salcra’s own team of surveyors had just completed their training through the Land and Survey Department.

“They will be deployed to the respective regions and estates soon to start Section 18 surveying work on our native customary rights (NCR) land scheme before the Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“We have some 37 personnel trained as surveyors. I hope when owners eventually have the individual titles, their land will not change hands immediately,” he said.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Uggah urged all community leaders to do their part in protecting their community.

“Make sure they follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) properly and not to allow any foreigners to enter their longhouses.

“Covid-19 is very dangerous and a very contagious sickness, but it is also preventable,” he said.

At the function Uggah also presented appointment letters to local community leaders and secretaries of village security and safety committees (JKKK).

A political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu, Resident Sri Aman Division Indit Bangai and Lubok Antu District Officer Richard Ngumbang were among those present.