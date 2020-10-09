Sibu Shipyard Association quells social media claims on Covid-19 in Rantau Panjang

SIBU (Oct 9): All workers at shipyards in Rantau Panjang here were tested negative for Covid-19 after a former worker was announced as a confirmed case on Oct 4, said Sibu Shipyard Association (SSA) president Ting Hua Ang.

At a press conference here today, Ting allayed fears that were being stoked by claims on social media, which identified the shipyard and origin of the confirmed case.

He pointed out that neither the Health Ministry (MoH) nor the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has confirmed any cluster involving shipyards here following the case.

“Yes, he (the confirmed case) worked at a shipyard in Rantau Panjang but the last time he worked here was on September 29 before going to Kuching to work at a new place,” he told a press conference.

“As a result, all the workers in the shipyards located in Rantau Panjang have been instructed by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) to undergo the Covid-19 test. All 197 employees have undergone the test and all of them returned negative.”

Ting said all the shipyards had complied strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

“The test results of all the workers in the shipyard have shown negative results and this means that the area in Rantau Panjang is safe. Therefore, Sibu people do not have to worry anymore and do not believe any rumors spread through social media.

“I hope the people of Sibu remain calm and continue to monitor the issue of Covid-19 through authentic and accurate channels. Do not believe the news that is spread through social sites whose source is unknown,” he added.

SDMC had announced on Oct 4 that Case 717 was a local man who had tested positive for Covid-19 at a health facility in Kota Samarahan but was registered as a case in Sibu District based on his travel.

It added that before arriving in Kota Samarahan on Oct 1, the case had worked at a shipyard in Sibu until Sept 30.

The case was asymptomatic and contact tracing was carried out involving his family members, colleagues and social contacts, SDMC said.

Meanwhile, Ting praised the MoH staff for conducting the COVID-19 test diligently on the workers to detect further infections.

“MoH staff worked for more than four hours on the 197 workers involved using personal protective equipment (PPE). Imagine for more than four hours they used PPE and imagine how hot it must have been for them.

“We are very touched to see them working untiringly in screening the workers one by one with high commitment. We commend the government’s efforts in combating this pandemic. SSA greatly appreciates the government’s efforts without charging any fees just to free us from this epidemic,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was SSA Secretary Ferdinand Wong.