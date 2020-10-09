State Disaster Management Committee clarifies on positive Covid-19 patient

KUCHING: State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has clarified that a positive Covid-19 patient (Case 722) reported on Wednesday was not instructed to undergo home quarantine as previously announced.

He said the case was instead advised to undergo self-quarantine until his Covid-19 test result returned negative.

“The case was also advised to always practise personal hygiene, perform physical distancing, wear a face mask and to always comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to Covid-19 infection,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly Building yesterday.

He said the case was randomly screened upon his arrival at Kuching International Airport on Oct 3.

“Upon his arrival to Sarawak, SDMC has not implemented the mandatory quarantine and screening instructions for visitors who are coming in or those who are returning from Peninsular Malaysia.

“This directive was only enforced on Oct 4,” he explained.

It was reported on Wednesday that Case 722, a civil servant stationed and living in Sri Aman, had gone to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya for a holiday on Sept 25.

The case underwent Covid-19 screening using the RT-PCR test on Oct 3 which came back positive on Oct 6.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the State Health Department stressed that and advised all individuals who have been given the home quarantine order to always comply with quarantine directives and social distancing measures.

“Please use a quarantine room if available; do not leave your house; eat separately from family members; do not watch television in the family living room; use separate toilets; wear masks; sleep in separate rooms; do not sleep together and always practise personal hygiene and comply with instructions and SOP,” he said.