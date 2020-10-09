Stingless bee farming a growing industry with great potential, says Uggah

KUCHING: The stingless bee farming industry is estimated to contribute more than RM60 million to the country’s agriculture industry, with the figure expected to increase every year, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said.

Uggah, who is Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said the industry has great potential to emerge as a major contributor to the country’s revenue and elevate the socioeconomic status of the farmers involved.

“On average, a colony of stingless bees can be harvested eight times a year with each harvest at 0.5kg.

“Such harvest is priced at between RM120 and RM150 per kg,” he said when launching the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice (myGAP) for beekeeping, here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read out by his assistant minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

According to Uggah, the majority of beekeepers in Sarawak are from Kuching, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Miri, with the total colony of bees estimated at 30,000.

With this, he said it is estimated that 90 metric tonnes of honey are produced each year with the sales value reaching RM13 million.

“Apart from honey, among the by-products that have been produced are stingless bee honey soap and facial foam,” he added.

He also said the Agriculture Department of Malaysia came up with myGAP for beekeeping in November last year to ensure beekeepers uphold good agricultural practices so as to remain competitive and be able to export their products.

Uggah noted that the certification is the government’s commitment to helping beekeepers adopt good agricultural practices towards producing quality and safe products for local consumption and export.

With the certification, he said the government hoped that more individuals would invest in the industry to come up with quality products.

A total of 29 beekeepers were awarded the myGAP and myOrganic certificates for the year 2018 to 2020.

Of the total, 13 were from Limbang, eight from Sri Aman, two from Kuching, and one each from Kapit, Song, Bintulu, Meradong, Bau and Serian.

Apart from that, six beekeepers were given the Excellent Farmer Award for adhering to good agricultural practices.

They were Borneo Gold Pine Sdn Bhd, Borneo Highlands Hornbill Golf & Jungle Club Bhd, Poh Lian Plantation Sdn Bhd, RH Bee Farms Sdn Bhd and Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan (PPK) Sri Gading.