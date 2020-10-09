S’wak Skills presents RPEL certificates, signs MoU

KUCHING: Sarawak Skills recently held an event to present Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) certificate to participants from Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd and Biomedix Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The event held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Skills, Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd, One Medicare Sdn Bhd, and Hemisphere Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Seven staff members of Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd and 10 staff members of Biomedix Solutions Sdn Bhd received the certificates after completing the Sarawak Skills RPEL programme.

The RPEL programme enables members of the workforce to earn industry-relevant certifications based on skills, knowledge and experience gained during the course of their work or careers, which is also an important pathway for employees to earn qualifications that would facilitate the advancement of their career and life goals.

Meanwhile, the MoU paves the way for the parties to embark on mutually beneficial initiatives in Strategic Human Capital Development.

The MoU also sets the stage for all organisations to work closely on the integration of Industry Revolution 4.0 technologies into existing equipment in their respective premises.

Signing the Mou were Senari Synergy group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi, One Medicare Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Sazali Tuah Neli, and Hemisphere Corporation Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Dr (HC) Yuslan Yusoff, while Sarawak Skills was represented by its executive director Hallman Sabri.

The ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Skills chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr) Abdul Aziz Dato Husain.

Commenting on the MoU, Hallman highlighted that it paves the way for all parties to collaborate in the area of Strategic Human Capital Development.

“As a stakeholder in the transformation of Sarawak’s economic and digital landscape, Sarawak Skills will also work closely with these organisations on the integration of Industry Revolution 4.0 technologies into existing equipment at their respective premises.

“This is important to boost productivity and manage costs. These activities are also in line with the state government’s post Covid-19 exit economic strategy up to 2030. Our strong ties with these organisations will also ensure that our curricula can be updated regularly and in a timely manner in line with industry needs,” he said.

He added the formalisation of the MoU will enable students from the Sarawak Skills Group of Institutions to undergo on-the-job training or participate in internship programmes at these institutions.