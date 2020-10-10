1 million mobile phones improperly discarded annually

IPOH: Every year in Perak, about one million mobile phones are thrown away without complying with disposal standards, said Department of Environment (DOE) Perak director, Rosli Zul.

“About 80 per cent of household electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) is not disposed of according to standard and this is very dangerous,” he said, while adding that they contain heavy metals like lead which is harmful to health and the environment.

Based on this realisation, DOE Perak took the initiative to launch a campaign with Edsha Solutions Sdn Bhd to collect household e-waste from Oct 9 – Nov 13.

After its launch at Bangunan Seri Kinta (DOE Perak headquarters) yesterday, Rosli said people can send their e-waste to selected collection centres in Ipoh, Bagan Datuk, Teluk Intan, Manjung and Taiping or contact the company to pick up large e-waste items. — Bernama