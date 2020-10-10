21 Warisan assemblymen undergo RTK Antigen test

KOTA KINABALU: 21 out of the total 23 Warisan assemblymen underwent the antigen rapid test kits (RTK) antigen test, to detect the presence of Covid-19.

This was shared in the party’s Whatsapp group today.

The test was a prerequisite for all assemblymen attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly building yesterday.

However, two representatives namely Datuk Jaujan Sambakong (Sulabayan) and Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah (Bugaya) were unable to attend the ceremony as they are currently on voluntary self-quarantine in the red zone of Semporna.

The 21 assemblymen underwent the RTK Antigen test as informed by the Sabah Health Department in a letter dated 6 October 2020.