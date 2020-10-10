25 receive ‘Jalinan Kasih’ aid from TYT’s wife

KUCHING: Twenty-five people received assistance from the ‘Jalinan Kasih’ programme from Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib – the Head of State’s wife – on Thursday.

They were 15 recipients from Kampung Lintang, one from Kampung Samariang Lot, and nine others from Kampung Samariang Batu.

The recipients received assistance in the form of cash and basic necessities.

Among the recipients were senior citizens living alone, single senior citizens who are self-employed, the disabled, recipients who have many family members in their household, single mothers, and those under the B40 category.

Also present during the presentation was Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Child Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.