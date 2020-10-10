Bank manager loses RM1.97 million in Macau scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A manager of a banking agency lost more than RM1.97 million when tricked by a Macau Scam syndicate member posing as a police officer in May.

The incident began on May 5 when the 50-year-old woman received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a police officer and claimed that the victim was involved in a fatal hit-and-run case.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the victim was also informed that she had a previous criminal record involving a money laundering case and received a message via WhatsApp regarding an arrest warrant issued by the police against her.

“The victim who denied involvement in the case was then asked to cooperate by transferring money in her bank account to a new account for the purpose of Bank Negara investigation.

“Following that, the victim withdrew all the proceeds from the sale of shares in Singapore, personal loans, savings, fixed deposit and the sale of insurance policies into the new account as directed by the suspect,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect also instructed the victim not to check with the bank from May to September on the pretext of launching an investigation.

He said, the victim was promised she would receive a letter of confirmation whether she was found guilty or not at the end of September or early October and the money in the new bank account would be transferred back to her if found innocent.

Nik Ezanee said on Oct 8, the victim lodged a report after not receiving the confirmation letter as promised and subsequently checked her account and found that RM1,979,976 had been withdrawn in stages.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama