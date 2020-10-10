Covid-19: Man confirmed positive urged to seek treatment

KOTA KINABALU: A man who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Telipok area, yesterday was asked to seek treatment at any nearby health clinic immediately.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the man fled after being asked to wait at the National Crisis Preparedness & Response Centre (CPRC) of the Kota Kinabalu Area Health Office to be taken to hospital after getting the test results at the Telipok Health Clinic.

According to him, the local man, aged 53, from Taman Puterajaya, Telipok had undergone the test the day before.

“The Telipok Health Clinic tried contacting the man but there was no response.

“The Kota Kinabalu Area Health Office is now actively trying to track down the man. So far, he has not been detected,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Habibi asked the public to be careful and report the man’s presence if they know him.

He said the case was classified under Section 270 of the Penal Code and Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. — Bernama