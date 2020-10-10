Judicial review bid over Papar Dam Oct 12

KOTA KINABALU: The legal challenge hearing of the validity of the letter of intent to build the Papar Dam purportedly issued to two companies Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd, a company based in Selangor and linked to the controversial Penang Undersea Tunnel project and Pembinaan Maju Cemerlang Sdn Bhd is scheduled to be held on Oct 12 in Kota Kinabalu High Court.

Edward Dagul, who is Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Deputy President, is closely following the case and added that the three plaintiffs namely, Dasius Kawang, 25, from Kampung Kalanggaan, Mositol Sondigon, 66, from Kg Buayan and Kurunbong, 59, from Kg Kionop, who are farmers need not attend the hearing as it will be heard inside chambers only, due to the present CMCO situation in the city.

The case which was adjourned on August 24 because of the previous government as respondents, for a second time, failed to provide an answer to who authorised the letter of intent to build the Papar Dam, said Edward.

The plaintiffs’ actions are on the grounds that the document dated October 10 last year is illegal because the position of Water Department Director Datuk Amarjit Singh had already been declared illegal by the High Court here on October 9 last year as the appointment was in contravention of Section 3 of the Enactment.