Man perishes after single vehicle accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING: A 33-year-old male passenger succumbed to internal injuries at the Serian Hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle accident at KM42 Jalan Kuching – Serian around 1am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu who confirmed the accident said the deceased has been identified as Hendry Jaluh from Kampung Sorak Dayak, Serian.

“Driving the car was a 20-year-old female who only suffered injuries to her right arm,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the car was heading to Serian from Kuching when the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off to the left side of the road.

The car then crashed into a lamp post before coming to a stop inside a roadside ditch.

“Due to the impact, the deceased was still trapped inside the car,” he added.

He was extricated by members from the Fire and Rescue Department who were called to the scene.

“At 3.05am, the deceased was pronounced dead at the hospital’s emergency unit while receiving medical treatment,” said Alexson.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.