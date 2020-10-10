Money laundering syndicate: Bukit Aman begins internal probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has begun internal investigation involving various aspects against all police officers and personnel detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being involved in a money-laundering syndicate related to local celebrities.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the investigation is focused on the violation of the rules, conduct and discipline as police officers and personnel.

He said all the eight police officers and personnel were arrested recently for the alleged involvement in providing protection to the syndicate and receiving gifts in the form of money and others.

“We will also investigate and check if their lifestyle and assets match their rank and position. Police view the involvement of the policemen with the syndicate seriously,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Zamri said Bukit Aman will take stern disciplinary action on those who breached the PDRM’s rules and discipline.

On Thursday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said hundreds of dummy (false) companies were created by the syndicate linked to the businesses of some of the country’s celebrities to deceive the authorities.

He said all the companies detected by the MACC were deliberately created to channel illegally-obtained money of the syndicate.

MACC had frozen 730 bank accounts with the sum amounting to RM80 million believed to belong to the syndicate.

It also seized RM5 million in cash and 23 luxury vehicles including Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-powered motorcycles believed to have been earned from the syndicate’s illegal activities.

On Oct 1, MACC had summoned an artiste couple to record their statements in connection with a probe over money laundering activities. — Bernama