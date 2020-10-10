NSC orders week-long shut down of 1 Utama mall for Covid-19 screening

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The National Security Council (NSC) has agreed to the temporary closure of 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya starting October 12, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the mall will have to cease operations for seven days to allow public health authorities to screen some 800 staff members after four confirmed cases were detected among its workers.

“The closure will begin October 12 and ends on October 18,” Ismail said in his press briefing.

The Petaling Disaster Management Committee had earlier ordered the 1 Utama Shopping Mall and Tropicana Golf and Country Resort to close from tomorrow for contact tracing and sanitisation after Covid-19 cases were confirmed at both locations.

Malay Mail had reported this earlier after sighting a leaked circular issued by the committee, but which was pending endorsement from the NSC.

The committee had issued an appeal for the public to cooperate, urging shoppers who visited 1 Utama’s Cosmetic and Perfumes section on level-G in Parkson Elite, between September 30 and October 7 to come forward and get tested.

Those who visited Mac City, on level two of the mall, between September 25 to September 30 were also encouraged to come forward for testing.

The Petaling District Health Office said it would conduct Covid-19 health screenings in One Utama on October 14 and 15, 2020, from 9am until 2pm.

Individuals with symptoms before the mentioned screening dates are also strongly advised to seek immediate treatment.

Ismail also said that authorities will enforce the enhanced movement control order on the Tropicana Golf Club and Country Resort’s staff dormitories starting midnight. — MalayMail