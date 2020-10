Police looking for 12 persons to assist in investigation

SIBU: The police are looking for 12 persons to assist in their criminal investigations.

A statement from the police here listed four locals Tiong King Guan (861110-52-6121), Joseph Ngadan (880403-13-5267), Eching Anjan (6360310-13-5557), and Sharizam Sharif (820523-02-5535) in the wanted list.

The others are Indonesians Iman Hanafi (passport: B2882145), Ana Fatmawati (passport: C10732542), Tri Puja Ariyanto (Passport: As2653411), Malik (passport: B4642127), Riswan Jumaseng (passport: AT461163), Tanyo Herman (passport: B2699618), Feri Seno (Passport: B7065362), and Alimin Hamid (passport: A4746449).

Anyone knowing their whereabouts are urged to contact ASP Taruna Madian (019-4690009) or Insp Baharuddin Sabang (013-5654600).