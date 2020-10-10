Popular’s annual clearance sale returns

KUCHING: Popular/Harris bookstores are holding ‘Annual Clearance: Everything Must Go’ sale at 65 selected outlets nationwide starting yesterday to Oct 18.

Participating outlets in Sarawak are AEON Mall Kuching Central, Bintang Megamall, Boulevard Shopping Mall, Delta Mall, Tun Jugah Shopping Centre and The Spring Shopping Mall.

Over 3 million products including stationery, IT gadgets, CDs and DVDs are up for grabs at rebates up to 90 per cent with new stocks added daily.

For book worms, get any five selected English titles for only RM20nett; any 10 selected Chinese books for only RM50nett; and selected Malay reads for as low as RM5nett each. Get selected text and assessment books at ‘Buy 2 Free 1’ promotion.

For Purchase-with-Purchase, spend a minimum RM60 in single receipt to purchase Toshiba U365 Yamabiko USB 3.0 Flash Drive for only RM29.90nett (usual price RM42) or spend a minimum RM100 and above to purchase Thermocafe insulated stainless steel tumbler for only RM35nett (usual price RM 108).

Get an exclusive Popular insulated lunch bag free with three-year membership renewal or new membership. Get a free POP Urban 2-in-1 ball pen for one-year membership renewal. Free gifts subject to change without prior notice.

Renewals can be done on Popular MY App for gift to be redeemed at the nearest outlet.

For more details, visit www.popular.com.my , www.facebook.com/popularmalaysia or Popular MY App.