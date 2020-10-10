PSB Bukit Assek to hold free health screening tomorrow

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bukit Assek will hold a free health screening and consultation at its office (same row as Bataras Supermarket) in Lorong Mahsuri 2 tomorrow.

Dr David Ling Sien Ngan and his team will be there to conduct the health screening from 9am to 11.30am.

The branch secretary Michael Lau Chai Hing in a press conference yesterday urged members of the public to take the opportunity to come to the free screening.

“We do not have any specific target on the number of people expected but we hope that many people, especially from Bukit Assek, would come and support this programme,” he said.

Dr Ling, meanwhile, said among the services slotted for the day would be blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar check.

He said he would also provide consultation if anyone has any questions regarding their health.

“For more serious health matter, we will recommend them to go to medical centres or hospital,” he said, adding this was an opportunity for him to know more about the people in Bukit Assek.

The branch treasurer Ting Kee Nguan was also present at the press conference.