Sabah NRD to close offices in Red Zone districts effective Oct 12

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) will close operations at all offices under districts that were categorised as Red Zone, starting Monday (Oct 12) until further notice, said its director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin.

He said that this was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and NRD offices involved are the Kota Kinabalu NRD office, Sandakan NRD, Penampang NRD, Tuaran NRD, Papar NRD and Inanam NRD branch.

He added, UTC Kota Kinabalu NRD office has been closed earlier.

“The closure of this operation also involved NTD offices in Beluran and Kinabatangan, due to the cross-district control in both districts that has been tightened by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“Closing of the operation of NRD offices as stated above starting on 12 October 2020 (Monday) until a date to be announced later.

“This closure is in line with government directives and also as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic,” he said.

Khairrul added, Sabah NRD will only handle emergency cases that are really necessary at the affected areas, such as cases of loss of identity cards.

Customers can contact NRD Sabah Customer Service Office at 088-488300/301/365 to make an appointment.

“Therefore, Sabah NRD would like to advise customers to postpone their business if there is no urgent need,” he concluded.