Several notable women conferred state awards by TYT in investiture ceremony

KUCHING (Oct 10): Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in conjunction with his 84th birthday today conferred investiture awards to several notable women figures, further paving the way for more women to take up leader positions in the state’s administration.

Among them were Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow and economic analyst Dr Madeline Berma, who was conferred the ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’ (PSBS) award which carries the title ‘Dato’.

“The award honors and recognizes my academic and intellectual contribution to the socio-economic development of the state of Sarawak.

“It is an important recognition by the state on Dayak women leadership. The award will pave the way for more women in leadership positions,” she said when contacted after the investiture ceremony.

Madeline, who is also Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Sarawak commissioner, is an Iban from Banting Lingga.

Another notable women figure was former state Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim who was also conferred the PSBS award.

She said she was very honoured to be awarded for recognition of her service in the state.

“I am deeply honoured and thankful to the Sarawak Government for awarding me PSBS – a recognition of my career long service in this beloved state of Sarawak, as well as a recognition to the roles and functions played by Sarawak State Health Department.

“I am doubly honoured, being a non-Sarawakian, to have received such an esteemed award from Sarawak,” she said.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus was also another prominent women figure receiving an award today.

She was accorded the ‘Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang’ award which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Bintulu Development Authority general manager Rodziah Morshidi was also among the women figures conferred awards today, receiving the title ‘Datu’ from the ‘Darjah jasa Bakti Sarawak’ award. She is a former Kuching Resident.

Two other prominent women figures awarded today were the wife of deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datin Amar Doreen Mayang and the wife of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Puan Sri Datin Amar Corinne Bua Nyipa – both receiving the ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’, which carries the title ‘Dato’.

Meanwhile, PSBS recipient Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok hopes that the award could boost his contribution to serve the community in Kuching and Sarawak at large.

“I am grateful and thankful to Tun Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and the Sarawak Government for conferring me this award as a recognition to my contribution to property development in Sarawak, my political works to unite and improve the social economy of our society, and my community contribution through various communities and clan associations

“This award will further boost me to contribute and serve all. I hope this award will also motivate others to work hard for Sarawak,” he said.

The investiture ceremony was led by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong who was accorded the ‘Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang’ award, which carries the honorific title of ‘Datuk Amar’.

Other recipients of the ‘Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang’ award are Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohammad Zuki Ali and Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud.

The ‘Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’ was also awarded, with its recipients being Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Katibas assemblyman Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan and the Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The ‘Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang’ award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ were accorded to Rosey and Sarawak Federal Secretary Mohamad Shahabuddin Omar.

An honorary ‘Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang’ was also awarded to Minister in the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Department Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, who helped the Malaysian government bring back 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia for an alleged involvement in an illegal online gambling case there on December 2018.

With his help, the Malaysians, 40 from Sarawak, three from Sabah, three from Selangor and one from Kuala Lumpur, were successfully brought home in February 2019.

The ‘Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Datu’ were awarded to six recipients.

They are State Enforcement and Security Unit (UPKN) director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung, State Human Resource Unit Director Ismail Mohamad Hanis, Transport Minister permanent secretary Buckland Bangik, head of Sarawak Council for Customs and Traditions Ronie Edward, Rodziah, and Sarawak Syariah Chief Judge Awang Suhaili Ledi.

The ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Dato’ were also awarded to 19 recipients.

Among the recipients were the wives of the deputy chief ministers Doreen and Corinne, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Holy See, Westmoreland Edward Palon, Sarawak Civil Service Commission member Chai Moi Fong, Dr Jamilah, Kuching Chinese Temenggong Tan Joo Phoi, and Sim Kiang Chiok.

An honorary ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’ was also awarded to Swinburne University Vice-Chancellor Professor Linda Kristjanson.

On top of that, 1,159 other recipients were also awarded titles. The titles are the ‘Johan Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Johan Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang’, ‘Pingat Perwira Negeri’, ‘Pegawai Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti’, ‘Ahli Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Ahli Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji’, and ‘Bentara Bintang Sarawak’.