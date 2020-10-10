SMC finalises temporary site for Tiong Hua Road traders

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has finalised a temporary site for Tiong Hua Road Market traders behind a Jalan Chew Siik Hiong shophouse.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang said this was necessary after the Public Works Department (JKR) found the market building constructed in 1975 was unsafe.

He said the 34 hawkers will trade under 11 canopies for the time being, while waiting for a temporary steel structure to be erected at the parking bays opposite Doremon Superstore.

“We will need to arrange for the power and water supply to these temporary stalls,” he said, adding that hawkers are expected to move there in two or three weeks’ time.

He said the hawkers would move again once temporary steel structure stalls are erected at the Jalan Chew Siik Hiong parking lot.

“It is expected to be completed by February 2021,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The old market building has been closed to the public since last month, after cracks started appearing on the building’s walls.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian inspected the building last Saturday.

The popular market will be demolished after JKR certifies that the building is unsafe to pave the way for a new building.