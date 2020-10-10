S’wakian brands to feature on Singapore Food Shows E-shop

KUCHING: The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) and Bountiful Harvest Pte Ltd are working with Singapore Food Shows to bring Sarawakian brands to consumers in Singapore through an E-shop launched yesterday.

As organiser of the largest and longest running food and beverage (F&B) exhibitions in Singapore, Singapore Food Shows is now moving online to provide both Singapore consumers and featured global F&B brands with a safe, secure, and easy to use platform amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, Statos said in a statement yesterday.

Singapore Food Shows E-shop is expected to greatly benefit its featured global F&B brands, which include several local Sarawakian brands.

“Singapore Food Shows E-shop is the perfect platform for launching our Sarawak premium products to Singapore consumers,” said Statos CEO Chew Chang Guan.

“The high visibility that our brands will receive, powerful digital marketing tools, and an expansive audience are only a few of the many reasons we’re excited about the E-shop.”

Statos said the primary objective is to generate and grow the state’s export trade to Singapore and beyond in line with Sarawak’s vision to triple exports and to become a net food exporter by 2030.

Sarawakian-owned Bountiful Harvest Pte Ltd, an importer of Sarawak agriculture and F&B products in Singapore, is taking part as one of the major vendors on Singapore Food Shows E-shop.

Acting as a distributor, Bountiful Harvest Pte Ltd will import into Singapore a few Sarawak F&B brands such as MUSC Sarawak Laksa Paste, Rajaborneo Honey, Qin Yan Lin Bird Nest, Kopimas, Lecos, KokoRich, and 2bi.

These brands will make their debut on Singapore Food Shows E-shop alongside a specifically tailored month-long promotion and marketing campaign.

In addition, Statos will also host lucky draws on the platform to highlight and promote Sarawakian products.

“We want to make sure that the whole island of Singapore is aware of Sarawak’s agriculture and F&B products, which are of good quality and highly sought after.

“This digital marketing effort is an extension of Sarawak’s digital transformation journey by providing local businesses and brand names the opportunity to enter the global marketplace and to help open up our tourism trade,” said Chew.

To learn more about Singapore Food Shows E-shop, visit https://singaporefoodshows.com.sg.

To launch a strategic investment or trade initiative between Singapore and Sarawak, visit https://statos.com.sg/.