Teen arrested for alleged arson, vandalism to surau in Kampung Gita Laut

KUCHING (Oct 10): A male teenager was arrested by the police for allegedly committing arson and vandalism at Kampung Gita Laut around 7.50am yesterday.

The suspect had allegedly set fire inside the village’s mosque, which destroyed its audio equipment, cabinets and other items used for praying.

Villagers who managed to put out the fire at the surau also managed to apprehend the suspect before surrendering him to the police.

Prior to the fire, the suspect also destroyed several flower pots and decorative items outside a nearby kindergarten.

“The suspect is believed to be suffering from mental disorder which worsened during the movement control order,” said Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement last night.

He added that the suspect was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical check-up and health evaluation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 436 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.