Three top list of award recipients

Michael Manyin, Mohammad Ali Mahmud, Mohammad Zuki Ali to receive Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang award

KUCHING: Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong leads the list of award recipients from Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in conjunction with his birthday this year.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, will be receiving the ‘Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang’ award, which carries the honorific title of ‘Datuk Amar’.

Other recipients of the ‘Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang’ award would be Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohammad Zuki Ali and Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud.

The ‘Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’ award will also be awarded.

The recipients would be Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Katibas assemblyman Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan and the Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The next list of recipients will be receiving the ‘Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang’ which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The recipients are Assistant Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Rosey Yunus and Sarawak Federal Secretary Mohamad Shahabuddin Omar.

An honorary ‘Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang’ is also awarded to Minister in the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Department Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, who helped the Malaysian government bring back 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia for an alleged involvement in an illegal online gambling case there on December 2018.

With his help, the Malaysians, 40 from Sarawak, three from Sabah, three from Selangor and one from Kuala Lumpur, were successfully brought home in February 2019.

The ‘Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Datu’ will be awarded to six recipients.

They are State Enforcement and Security Unit (UPKN) director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung, State Human Resource Unit Director Ismail Mohamad Hanis, Transport Minister permanent secretary Buckland Bangik, head of Sarawak Council for Customs and Traditions Ronie Edward, Bintulu Development Authority general manager Rodziah Morshidi, and Sarawak Syariah Chief Judge Awang Suhaili Ledi.

The ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’ which carries the title ‘Dato’ will be awarded to 19 recipients.

Among the recipients are Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ wife Doreen Mayang, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing’s wife Coribbe Bua Nyipa, Ambassador-Designate of Malaysia to the Holy See, Westmoreland Edward Palon, Sarawak Civil Service Commission member Chai Moi Fong, former State Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim, Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok and Kuching Chinese Temenggong Tan Joo Phoi.

An honorary ‘Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak’ will also be awarded to Swinburne University Vice-Chancellor Professor Linda Kristjanson.

Meanwhile, 1,159 other recipients will also be awarded titles. The titles are the ‘Johan Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Johan Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang’, ‘Pingat Pewira Negeri’, ‘Pegawai Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti’, ‘Ahli Bintang Sarawak’, ‘Ahli Bintang Kenyalang’, ‘Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji’, and ‘Bentara Bintang Sarawak’.