TYT celebrates 84th birthday with full SOP compliance

KUCHING (Oct 10): The 84th birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud this morning was no less grand compared to previous years despite having to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Held at the State Legislative Assembly Building Complex ground this morning, the parade by the armed forces consisted of 106 members from the 13th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Major Mohd Safiq Jamaluddin.

Every member of the armed forces wore face masks among other SOP compliance.

The number of attendees and guests were also limited, keeping the venue uncrowded. Each attendee and guest were required to not only wear face masks at all times but also were required to check in by either scanning QR codes or manually filling up a log book with contact details before entering the venue.

Health officers and staff were also on duty monitoring each entry point into the venue to ensure each attendees and guests have their body temperature scanned and hand sanitisers applied.

The parade was accompanied by 50 brass band members from the 1 Division Malaysian Infantry led by Warrant Officer II Mohamad Suffian Abdullah.

Tun’s arrival together with Toh Puan Raghad were welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Enn Ong Siok Ean, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Eastern Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Zakaria Yadi.

This was followed by the Sarawak state anthem ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’ with several shots of cannon salute while several helicopters performed a flyby salute.

After that, Tun carried out a line inspection of the armed forces.

A prayer was later held, led by the state Grand Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Several cultural and dance performances were next, with performers from the Sarawak Cultural Village showcasing their ‘Wonderful Sarawak’ dance routine, and Dance Academy members performing their ‘A Celebration’ routine.

Also present during the birthday celebration were Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, state ministers and their assistant ministers, and heads of state and federal departments.