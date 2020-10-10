Unimas to name centre after Tuanku Bujang

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will name the Unimas Sports Centre after former Head of State Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman.

A statement from Unimas said the university has received approval from the state government it to name the centre Arena Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang.

The statement said the move is to pay tribute, acknowledge, and appreciate the former governor’s sacrifices and service to the state as well as federal government.

Unimas Students Affairs and Alumni deputy vice chancellor Prof Dr Kamarudin Kana led a courtesy call on Tuanku Bujang’s daughter Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang – the wife of the Chief Minister – on Thursday.

The courtesy call was to invite her to the naming ceremony of Arena Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang on Oct 16 at 10.30am.

Among those present during the courtesy call were Unimas senior assistant registrar Unimas Sports Centre Hamimah Buang, Unimas registrar Azlan Ramli, and Unimas Sports Centre deputy director Zambari Baijuri.

Tuanku Bujang was Head of State from April 2, 1969 to April 1, 1977.