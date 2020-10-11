18 PAS MPs maintain support for Muhyiddin, PN

KOTA BHARU (Oct 11): PAS stresses that all the 18 Member of Parliament (MP) of the party maintain their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister to lead the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

PAS secretary general Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement today, said PAS was not impacted by the rhetorics of Parti Keadilan Rakyat president and opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who claimed that he received the support of the majority of the MPs to take over the reigns of government.

‘’PAS regards the issue raised by the same individual as a desperate action driven by personal interest and ambition to take advantage of the situation when the PN government is tackling Covid-19 as well as taking measures to restore the national economy.

‘’In this matter, PAS is very confident the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will not entertain the action of this desperado, on the other hand, His Majesty will handle the matter based on the provisions and laws under the national constitution.

‘’PAS also hopes the government will take strict legal action against any party that cause anxiety and confusion among the people, as well as causing damage to the country’s economic sector as a result of the action,’’ he said.

Prior to this, it was reported that Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP, claimed that he had received the consent for an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah to table a complete information on the majority of MPs who supported him as stated during a media conference at the Le Meridien Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, on Sept 23. – Bernama