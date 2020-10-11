Beauty queen eyes launching own brand of bio-sanitary pads

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly-crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2020/21, Dr Nisha Thayananthan expects to come up with her own brand of biodegradable sanitary pads by year-end.

The medical doctor at the Putrajaya Hospital, said to be the first doctor to come up with such initiative in Malaysia, will be working with Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA) – an environmental non-governmental organisation (NGO) – in promoting her cause, aimed at protecting the environment from the menace of plastic waste.

“I had witnessed many underprivileged community using dirty unused clothes as pads during my community posting back in Sarawak.

“I hope the eco-friendly sanitary pads could give hope to the indigenous and less-fortunate communities of Malaysia to practise good self-hygiene during menstruation,” she told Bernama.

Dr Nisha, who was crowned Miss Earth Malaysia at a simple ceremony on Sept 6 here, had previously said that she would spearhead an initiative to donate biodegradable sanitary pads to the underprivileged and the indigenous community in order for them to practise good

self-hygiene through the ‘Purchase One, Donate One’ campaign.

Asked on the selection process of Miss Earth Malaysia 2020/21, the medical graduate from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak said she was selected among 100 candidates who went through the audition, which ran from March to August this year.

“The title was given based on my strong advocacy stance that attracted the masses,” said the beauty queen, who intended to specialise in plastic surgery.

The part-time model also brushed aside talks that she was being overexposed on social media platforms, stressing that judgemental comments would not influence her life in any way.

“We, the doctors, are putting our lives at threat to save lives. We are humans too and we have a life outside the hospital.

“I feel people who are being judgemental should rationalise their thinking process because we are equally competent dressed in both bikini and bathing suit.

“Dressing doesn’t make us any less competent or unprofessional,” said Dr Nisha, who would compete in the Miss Earth pageant, to be staged in the Philippines next year. — Bernama