BN Sabah avoid by-election to stem spread of Covid-19 – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Not contesting in the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat by-election is something that Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah had decided.

Its liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the matter was discussed among BN Sabah members before central leadership announced its decision not to contest in the by-election which was necessary following the tragic passing of its Member of Parliament, Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Bung Moktar who is also Umno Sabah chief said BN Sabah wants to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the state therefore the decision not to take part in the by-election.

“We support and respect the decision announced by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid because the situation with the Covid-19 cases in Sabah is worrying,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in response to Ahmad Zahid’s announcement on the issue.

According to Bung the state government’s focus is now on stopping the spread of Covid-19 and on helping the rakyat overcome the hardship caused by the pandemic.

The Works Minister was of the opinion that it is time for politicians in Sabah to cast aside their political differences and unite for the sake of the rakyat’s well-being and safety.

“It is not the time to point fingers at each other on the cause of the spike of Covid-19 cases as this is a hardship that needs all of us to be united to overcome,” he said, adding that the state government after its first state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had announced a RM50 million allocation to help in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 as well as to ease the burden of those affected by the pandemic.

According to Bung Moktar, RM10 million of the fund will be used for food baskets for the residents of Kunak, Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu which were declared as red zones.

The food baskets will be distributed to the residents in the four districts, he said.