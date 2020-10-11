Business operators struggle to get going

LAHAD DATU: The spike in Covid-19 cases in the district is not only worrying the public, but also the business communities as they are affected by the enforcement of Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO).

Bakery and dessert entrepreneur, Sitti Hadijah Ahmat, said her business was slightly affected due to the difficulties in getting supplies as well as delivering customer’s order.

She said customers had to cancel their orders as some of them were forced to postpone or cancel their wedding events.

“The most challenging part during this period is to get supplies such as raw materials. So, we (business owners) need to be creative. During this period, I have diversified the menu based on the available raw materials and I provide delivery service to customer’s house,” she said.

According to her, the delivery service is not only a comfort for the customers but also supports the ‘runners’.

She also requested her customers to make online payment and encouraged them to provide containers or storage to place their orders.

“It is understood that business will be greatly affected by the TEMCO, but I have no complaints as efforts to curb the Covid-19 should be done by all of us,” she added.

For food stall owner, Dickmar Jhasmin, the current situation is worrying as small-scale business operators including him are affected.

Dickmar said his income had been declining and he believed that many others were also in the same situation.

“I hope the relevant authorities could find solution to help the business operators as well as the people in need. It is also hoped that the community would work together in the fight against Covid-19 by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and TEMCO directives.”

Meanwhile, Barlianta Abdul Hakim, a factory-related entrepreneur, said although business had been affected by the TEMCO, he would fully

comply with the government’s order. He said at this crucial moment, cooperation from all parties including the public would be crucial.

“We have received work demands from factories but due to TEMCO, we have to decline as it is hard to get supplies while the industrial and hardware shops are closed,” he said.

Barlianta Abdul Hakim