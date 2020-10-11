Chua wants to produce another Sukma, Malaysian Open champ

SO far, Sarawak has won only two badminton gold medals in Sukan Malaysia or Sukma.

James Chua Kie How bagged the men’s singles title in the 1998 Selangor Games while Pei Wee Chung did it six years earlier in the 1992 Sarawak Sukma.

For Chua, the former Malaysian Open champion and a national shuttler, grooming another Sarawakian Sukma and Malaysian Open champion is a challenge he has taken up since his appointment in September as an Elite Centre coach for the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Junior Development Programme.

His task starts with shouldering the responsibility of coaching 12 talented players under the Kuching Badminton Association (KBA).

“It has been a long while since we last won a Sukma badminton gold medal and I want to help Sarawak end the long wait. Moreover, we also haven’t produced any player for the national squad.

“In fact, I’m still at a loss as to why potential Sarawak players had not been sent to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) selection trials over the past few years,” noted the 41-year old who returned to Kuching this year after more than 28 years as a player, coach and running a private badminton academy in Kuala Lumpur.

He felt that all talented players should be given the chance to realise their full potential.

“They should be allowed to prove themselves,” said Chua who has experienced much disappointment with the national squad from 1998 to 2008.

The first Sarawakian shuttler to attain the World Men’s Singles No. 5 ranking revealed that he was often left out of international competitions.

His biggest disappointment was being bypassed for the Thomas Cup campaign in 2002.

A lower-ranked player was selected instead of him.

“In my case, they sometimes didn’t really focus on me because I’m a Sarawakian. They didn’t enter me for certain competitions and I believe many Sarawakians are treated unfairly in the national squad,” he asserted.

Another incident which shook him was when BAM coaching director Wong Choon Hann approached him in August last year to be the coach for the BAM junior team.

According to him, his name was, somehow, dropped during the BAM committee meeting and Misbun Sidek became the coach instead.

– Under different coaches –

As a professional shuttler, Chua trained under Zhou Ke Jian from 1993 to 1997, world champion Han Jian (1997 to 1998), Sun Ta Hua (1998 to 2000), Kwan Yoke Meng (2000 to 2008), Indra Gunawan (2001 to 2003) Misbun Sidek (2003 to 2005), Li Mao (2005 to 2007) and Wong Tat Meng (2005 to 2008).

He left the national team in 2008.

Chua’s passion for badminton is still burning strongly and he had played in some tournaments over the past years.

He helped his team, Kepong Badminton Club, win the Purple League in 2015, and took the doubles gold medal in the 45-55 age category with Indonesia’s Mohammad Andre Wijaya in the 26th World Chinese Federation Badminton World Masters Badminton Championships at

the Sarawak Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Petra Jaya last year.

“I want a platform like KBA to help bring up the standard of the local players. I would like to create another Sukma champion and another Malaysian Open champion from Sarawak.

“I plan to recruit potential players to train under the SSC Elite programme. My main target is to produce players for the BAM junior team and even play in the World Junior and Asia Junior badminton Championships.

“Whenever I’m back in Kuching watching tournaments, I notice there are many potential players with the physiques and skills.

“I want to groom our players to enable them to pose a strong challenge in national tournaments,” he said.

Chua also observed that Sarawak players tended to be inhibited by an inferior complex when competing against players from the other states.

He noted the main disadvantage of Sarawak shuttlers is they hadn’t played in enough tournaments.

“Unlike in Kuala Lumpur where there is always a tournament – big or small – going on, here, we have fewer than 10 major tournaments.”

He pointed out that if given more tournament exposure, the players would be motivated to set and achieve targets as there was always something for them to look forward to.

“I’m quite confident if the local players could commit three to four hours working with me in practice every day, they would be able to compete with players from the other states and even the BAM Academy trainees-players.”

He welcomes the introduction of the SSC Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit 2020 to be organised in December.

Starting next year, the circuit will be a 10-series tournament to be staged on rotation in all major cities and towns in the state.

“It’ll give the players more chances to challenge other players, gauge their standards and gain vital match experience,” he said.

Chua became the national junior singles champion in 1996 and retained the title in 1997 where he also won the doubles title.

He won the Malaysian International Challenge in 1998 and played for the country in the team event in the 1998 and 2002 Asian Games.

Among his other achievements are winning the National GP Final and finishing second in the Swiss Open in 2002, placing fourth in FKK Cup in 2018 and winning the titles in the National Daikin men’s doubles and the Morning Cup men’s doubles.

He was a member of the FKK Cup team which took the first runners-up spot and he also played for the Sarawak Energy Cup champion team.

In the 2019 China Putian Mazo Cup, he was a semi-finalist.

During his coaching career, he was coach-sparring partner for Bulgaria, coach for the World Training Centre in Saarbruken, Germany in 2009, coach for the Private Badminton Academy (Kepong BC) from 2009 to 2013 and head coach for the Powerful Badminton Club from 2010 to 2012 and the Kepong Badminton Club for Malaysian Purple League from 2015 to 2016.