CM: State govt outlines 8 key sectors in post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategy

KUCHING: The state government has outlined eight key economic sectors and identified catalytic initiatives in the post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategy until 2030, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

These sectors are mining sector development, increased productivity of high level of commercial and commodity agriculture sector, developing high value downstream manufacturing, big-scale forest replanting efforts, designing tourism diversity, improving the quality of social services for the people, renewable energy development, and education and human resources development.

“These economic sectors will be encouraged and empowered through digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship, education, infrastructure, transportation and utilities.

“All these efforts are with the aim of a developed state with an increased average household income, from RM5,000 to RM16,000 by 2030,” he said at the state banquet to mark the 84th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud last night.

He explained that was why the state government established the State Economic Action Council (SEAC) in May this year, specifically to drive and formulate strategies for post-Covid-19 economic recovery until 2030.

The strategies formulated are based on three main pillars, namely economic prosperity, inclusive society and environmental sustainability.

Abang Johari pointed out that for Sarawak to achieve the status as a high-income developed state by 2030, the state needs to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of eight per cent and cannot be within the five per cent range as it is now.

“Although this rate is quite high, we need to do a leap strategy and focus on key sectors by increasing GDP from RM133 billion a year to RM282 billion by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state government is now working on increasing the capacity of its data centre and innovation, especially in meeting the needs of the local and world economic sectors.

“Data centre and innovation, which is currently being developed in Sarawak, will play a key role in generating economic growth in our state.

“Now Big Data is the ‘new oil’ in the economy. This data and innovation centre will support the needs of all branches of digital services developed such as Digital ID, Digital Wallet, Big Data, Blockchain, Fintech, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence,” he explained.

The chief minister also highlighted the various development programmes that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government had undertaken or are implementing, especially in the past three years.

Earlier, he thanked Taib for his past contributions to the state during his tenure as the chief minister.

“History has proven that Tun has gone through a long journey in determining the direction of Sarawak as enjoyed by the people today.

“Tun has always put the socio-economic development and political stability of Sarawak as the main agenda in the development of the state,” he said.

Accompanied by wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the Head of State was treated to dance performances, video presentations and a cake-cutting ceremony.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Cabinet members and other dignitaries.