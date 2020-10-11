Covid-19: Malaysia records 561 cases, 2 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country jumped to 561 cases overnight compared to 374 cases yesterday, with two deaths reported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

This brings the infection tally to 15,657 with 4,587 active cases, he said, adding that five new clusters were also identified.

“Of the new cases, 553 were local transmissions, of which 494 are Malaysian citizens while 59 more are foreigners. Eight import cases were recorded.

“Eleven of the local transmissions were those who had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a history of travel to Sabah since Sept 20 to 353 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said in an online media conference via the Health Ministry’s Facebook account here today.

He said 90 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 29 require respiratory aid.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 133 recoveries today, bringing cumulative recoveries to 10,913 cases or 69.7 per cent of the case tally.

Sabah continued to report the highest number of infections with 488, followed by Selangor (25 cases), Kedah (16), Kuala Lumpur (8), Labuan (5), three each in Johor, Melaka and Terengganu while Perak and Penang reported one case each.

On the two fatalities, he said the first (156th overall) was a 67-year-old man who sought treatment at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan and who had a history of heart disease and tuberculosis.

The second death (157th overall) involved a 63-year-old Malaysian treated at the Tawau hospital with a history of high blood pressure and diabetes, he added. – Bernama