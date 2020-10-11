Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, Lawas back to ‘green’

KUCHING (Oct 11): No new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state today, making the cumulative total of cases remain at 751, revealed the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Meanwhile, Lawas returned to a green zone today after no new local Covid-19 transmissions were detected or reported in the past 14 days.

This leaves Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Lubok Antu districts as yellow zones, with a total of 12 local transmission cases reported.

Currently, the total number of green zones in Sarawak are 36, said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that no new recovery or discharged cases were reported today, making the total cumulative tally of recoveries and discharged cases remain at 685, or 91.21 per cent of overall cases.

To date, there are 47 patients being treated and isolated at hospitals statewide, of which 28 are treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Miri Hospital (8), Bintulu Hospital (7) and Sibu Hospital (4).

On Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, two new cases were reported today with none awaiting test results.

No deaths were reported, making the death toll stand at 19.