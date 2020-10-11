Dr Sim: Learn to co-exist with Covid-19 until vaccine is available

KUCHING (Oct 11): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian believes the community must learn to co-exist with the Covid-19 for the foreseeable future until a vaccine is available.

“What happen is, I think, Covid-19 coronavirus will continue to exist among us for a while. I don’t think there would be a quick fix to cure the virus and I think we just have to prepare to live with the new norm,” Dr Sim said when officiating an interfaith fellowship dinner in conjunction of the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud 84th birthday anniversary last night.

He, however, remained upbeat that the state, with the full cooperation from all sectors of the society and authorities, could flatten the latest wave of Covid-19 pandemic again, just like when the first outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March this year was successfully contained by the government.

On another matter, Dr Sim said aside from setting up the first-of-its-kind Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to address the affairs of non-Islamic bodies, the state government had also decided to establish an Unifor Trust and build a RM70-million building for the government unit.

“Unifor Trust will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, someone who is very passionate to make sure the trust fund would be a symbol of unity for all the different religions in the state,” said Dr Sim, adding that the trust fund is a separate body that is not owned by the state government.

He said the soon-to-be-built RM70-million building will be parked under Unifor Trust and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would be invited soon for an earth breaking ceremony for the complex.

“Also, with Unifor Trust, the fund is ongoing to generate income for it to carry out welfare activities and we hope when the RM70-million building is completed, Unifor will have to make rental payment to the trust fund in order to occupy the building,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said the best has yet to come as the state is set to welcome a prosperous era starting in the year 2023 when the state revenue is expected to hit about RM12 to RM15 billion a year.

“In Sarawak, we are going to have our own telecommunications company, petrol stations, international schools and trade offices,” he said without elaborating further details on the plans.

Before leaving for a state banquet at State Legislative Assembly complex to mark the Head of State’s birthday, Dr Sim expressed his gratitude to all heads of religious bodies for attending the dinner and their support towards Unifor in realising its missions.

Among those in attendance were Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Unifor’s director Richard Lon, Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, Malaysia Buddhist Association (MBA) Sarawak branch Dato Sri Dr Tay Chin Kin, Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jude and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Archdiocese Most Reverend Simon Poh.