Head of State honours frontliners with appreciative donation

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud this morning presented appreciative donation of RM5,000 each to 32 frontliner agencies involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

The presentation was held in conjunction with a high tea reception as part of the event to mark the Head of State’s 84th birthday celebration at a leading hotel here.

The agencies involved were the health department, state and federal enforcement agencies, state departments, broadcasting department, divisional residents, Kuching South City Council and Kuching North City Commission.

Meanwhile, the guests including Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were entertained to some performances such as contemporary and traditional dances and songs.

Earlier, Taib, Raghad and other dignitaries were invited to cut a cake mark his official 84th birthday.

Present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Corrine Masing, Federal Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly Datuk Amar Mohd. Asfia Awang Nasar, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Sri Enn Ong Siok Ean, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion as well as assistant ministers and other local dignitaries.