MCC to develop tourism trail for Canada Hill

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) seeks to develop a tourism trail for Canada Hill, which is home to a number of historical sites dating from the War World II (WWII) period.

Mayor Adam Yii said Canada Hill being also the site of the country’s first oil well, there could be more remnants of the war era waiting to be found in the area.

“Some of them are waiting to be discovered – again. Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the people are now paying attention to local attractions and this is very good for the resort city’s tourism industry,” he told reporters here yesterday.

According to Yii, the local Hash House Harriers are actively working on exploring potential tourism sites around the Canada Hill area.

Over the past few months, they have stumbled upon an old dam and also tunnel used during the war.

“MCC will identify the potential of these tourism attractions and organise them into a package for tourism promotion purposes. We can actually create a trail linking up all these attractions so there will be more to be discovered while on a visit to Canada Hill,” he said.

Yii called upon the public to inform MCC about any interesting place that had potential tourism value.

He added that the council would work closely with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as well as Sarawak Museum Department to develop new tourism products for Miri.

On the popular Giam Waterfall in Kampung Bakam, he said MCC would look at how to promote it further.

He said the council had also visited Makam (Tomb) Dato Permaisuri and observed the fireflies at Sungai Ra’an in Kampung Bakam.

Yii also said MCC would develop the area surrounding the over 100-year-old tomb – located along Sungai Miri, about a four-minute boat ride from Pujut Tanjung Batu jetty – into becoming a park and tourist spot.