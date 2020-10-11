New cluster in Kota Belud among six detected – DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Six new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the country yesterday, comprising the Bah Manggis, Utama, Tasik and Simera clusters in Selangor, Putra Cluster in Sarawak and Highway Cluster in Sabah, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Bah Manggis Cluster involved cases in Tawau, Sabah and Kuala Langat, Selangor, with the index case being patient number 12,866 who underwent symptomatic screening on October 5 and was admitted to Hospital Tawau for treatment.

“Following that, close contact screening was carried out and seven more positive cases were identified while 73 individuals are waiting for their results,” he said at a virtual press conference streamed via the Health Ministry (MOH) Facebook yesterday.

For the Utama Cluster in Gombak and Petaling, Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved index case number 12,549 who was confirmed positive from symptomatic screening on October 4 and was admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh for treatment.

“Based on close contact screenings, nine more positive cases were detected while 89 individuals are awaiting their results,” he added.

On the Tasik Cluster which involved Miri, Sarawak and Petaling, Hulu Langat and Klang in Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case number 13,489 was confirmed positive through screening at a Sarawak entry point on October 3 and admitted to Hospital Miri.

“Close contact screening detected nine more positive cases and four individuals are awaiting their results,” he said.

Elaborating on the Simera Cluster involving Besut, Terengganu; Kuantan, Pahang; and Petaling, Hulu Langat and Klang in Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case number 13,991 was detected through symptomatic screening on October 6 and admitted to Hospital Hulu Terangganu, Kuala Berang.

“Following that, close contact screening found another seven positive cases while 30 individuals are awaiting their results,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said for the Putra Cluster in Bintulu, it involved index case 14,696 who was detected positive on October 8, also from screening at an entry point into Sarawak.

“Close contact screening produced four more positive cases and they have been admitted to Hospital Bintulu for treatment while 50 other individuals are still waiting for their results,” he said.

He said the Highway Cluster in Kota Belud, Sabah involved index case number 12,205 who was detected from symptomatic screening on October 3 and admitted to Hospital Queen Elizabeth for treatment.

“Based on close contact screening, 22 more positive cases were detected,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said other clusters which recorded an increase in cases included Tembok (27 cases), Ramai-Ramai (18), Benteng LD (eight), Bah Puchong (six), Tanamera (three), Penjara Reman (three), Laut (two), Jalan Meru (two), Benteng PK (one) and Selasih (one). – Bernama