Pompeo warns of China risks ahead of US-India talks

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged closer ties with India as he warned of China’s growing might on its doorstep, amid a flurry of diplomacy between the world’s two largest democracies.

“They absolutely need the US to be their ally and partner in this fight,” Pompeo said of his four-way meetings earlier this week in Tokyo with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

“The Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north,” Pompeo told radio host Larry O’Connor.

“The world has awakened. The tide’s begun to turn. And the US under President Trump’s leadership has now built out a coalition that will push back against the threat,” he said.

Following the Tokyo meeting, Pompeo will travel shortly to New Delhi with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for annual talks with their Indian counterparts.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will also travel to India next week to prepare the meeting, the State Department said. — AFP