Sabahans desire total rejection of PAS,claims Warisan KK

KOTA KINABALU: Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah has been lambasted for distorting, decepting, delusioning and lying to the people of Sabah.

According to Warisan Kota Kinabalu branch chief Samuel Wong, these characteristics had been established by Tandek STAR Sabah deputy division chief Jovillis Majami’s recent statement.

He argued that by arrogantly dismissing and twisting the gist of PAS’s appointment, STAR had insulted the intelligence of Sabahans.

“STAR has done a great injustice to the Sabah indigenous people (OAS), particularly the KDMs.

“Days before the announcement of the nominated assemblymen, its president Jeffrey Kitingan vehemently denied that PAS would be appointed as one of the six nominated assemblymen.

“He even labelled the rumour as fake news. But when the news came true, its president swiftly changed his tone stating that it was just a small issue,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Samuel questioned STAR how PAS’s appointment was a small issue.

“How is PAS’s appointment a small issue? Accusing the Holy Bible as being distorted is a small issue? Making a police report against Christmas celebration is a small issue?

“How is closing one eye to a well-known extremist party a small issue? How is allowing an extremist party destroy the harmony in Sabah a small issue? How can STAR be the saviour of OAS when it endorses the entry of PAS into the state administration?

“Will Jovillis and STAR be held accountable if there are existence of threat elements to religious freedom matters in Sabah? Has STAR finally bowed down to pressure from KL and ‘kowtowed’ to the demands of Malaya parties?”

Samuel said Jovillis should be corrected and STAR must be reminded that a total rejection of PAS into the state administration is what Sabahans truly desire.

“They must be reminded that the purpose of totally rejecting PAS is to preserve the harmonious multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-religious landscape of Sabah.

“They should ask themselves whether they are morally correct for not objecting this appointment,” he stressed.

He also said Jovillis and STAR owe the people of Sabah a great apology for betraying Sabahans through their endorsement of this controversial appointment.

“If STAR truly fights for the OAS/KDMs, think thoroughly deep in your heart, do what is morally and ethically right, with good principles and values. Do not champion self interests rather than to fight and defend the rights of Sabahans especially the OAS/KDMs.”