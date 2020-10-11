SDMC: ‘Taman Putrajaya Cluster’ renamed to ‘Putra Cluster’

KUCHING (Oct 11): The new ‘Taman Putrajaya Cluster’ in Bintulu which was identified yesterday, has been renamed to ‘Putra Cluster’, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The State Health Department would like to announce the name change of the ‘Taman Putrajaya Cluster’ to ‘Putra Cluster’ which was wrongly reported yesterday.

“This cluster will use the name ‘Putra Cluster’ as announced by the Health Ministry director-general yesterday,” said SDMC in a statement today.

SDMC added that the name change was to prevent confusion with the name of the national administration centre Putrajaya.

Besides that, SDMC said it was also to standardise the cluster name between SDMC and the Health Ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Meanwhile, there were two active clusters in the state namely the ‘Bah Arnab Cluster’ in Kuching with four positive Covid-19 cases and ‘Putra Cluster’ in Bintulu with five cases to date.