‘Superman’, ‘wheelie’ stunts land three youths in police custody

KUCHING (Oct 11): Three male motorcyclists were arrested by the police when they were found to be doing motorcycle stunts at Jalan FAC, Matang Jaya at 10pm last night to 6am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the suspects aged 17, 18 and 19 years old were currently under lock-up at the Siburan police station for investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act.

“The 19-year-old suspect from Bau was caught doing the ‘wheelie’ from Jalan Matang Jaya towards the Kopodims traffic lights twice. He was stopped and arrested on the spot,” said Alexson.

The other two suspects from Lundu and Batu Kawa, he said, were arrested by police when they were found to be doing the ‘superman’ stunt on the same stretch of road.

“Both were arrested by police at the Matang traffic lights,” he added.

Meanwhile, the operation was held to tackle illegal motorcycle racing in the area which involved a total of 20 police personnel.

Also, a total of 31 motorists were checked involving a total of 15 vehicles and 15 motorcycles.

Police also issued a total of 19 summonses for various traffic offences during the whole operation.