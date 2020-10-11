The post-Brexit implication

Earlier on, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen formally notified the UK cabinet over its contentious plan to override the Brexit divorce deal.

Legal proceedings will follow through and will cause unpredictable impact on UK economy and trade ties in the European region.

The notification of legal actions came after UK lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson on executing the Internal Market Bill, despite some ministers admitting the legislation could lead to the country breaching international law.

What’s the Internal Market Bill?

According to the EU law, the UK’s Internal Market Bill would grant the British government powers to bypass consulting the EU in state aid cases involving the trade of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the EU.

Nevertheless, the UK had signed to reverse this bill earlier in January when the Brexit deal was officiated with the EU.

The bill would also potentially change the framework of declaration for the importation of goods from Northern Ireland to the UK mainland.

Following the legal dispute now, most analysts foresee it will not be resolved between UK and EU in reaching a trade agreement before the year-end.

The EU bloc had given Britain until the end of September to amend and make good on the “flaws” of the bill, but no reaction is taken after the deadline has lapsed while the provisions remained.

Hence, EU officials have commented the proposed legislation would constitute an “extremely serious violation” of the withdrawal agreement.

In the post Brexit era, growth and recovery are facing tough challenges in UK on top of the impact of pandemic crisis.

As foreign direct investment is moving out of the country, the financial market that comprises the blue chips in FTSE 100 index will clearly depict the oncoming health of British economy.

The trends of British Pound and FTSE 100 Index will be the most elementary markets to be observed by traders before they take another punt in the markets. Stay tune for more opportunities in market.

Dar Wong is a financial professional in Singapore for more than 30 years experiences. The expression is solely at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]