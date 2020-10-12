488 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a staggering 488 new positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths yesterday.

The cumulative positive cases in Sabah now stood at 4,330 and the death toll at 33.

Three new clusters were also reported in the State, namely Kasih Cluster and Khazanah Cluster in Lahad Datu and Surat Cluster in Sandakan.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 156th Covid-19 death in Malaysia was a Malaysian man, 67, who succumbed to the virus at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan.

The deceased had a medical history of tuberculosis and heart disease.

The 157th fatality was also a Malaysian man, 63, with diabetes and high blood pressure, who passed away at Tawau Hospital.

Of the 488 cases in Sabah, the Surat Cluster registered 22 cases, followed by Kasih Cluster and Khazanah Cluster in Lahad Datu with 15 cases and 13 cases respectively.

The remaining 438 cases were detected through various Covid-19 screenings.

Semporna topped the list with the highest number of new positive cases in Sabah yesterday at 167, followed by Tawau (85), Kota Kinabalu (74), Lahad Datu (59), Sandakan (41), Penampang (16), Tuaran (11), Ranau (7), Putatan (7), Papar (5), Keningau (4), Kota Belud (3), Kinabatangan (2), Kudat (2), Pitas (2), Beaufort (1) and Tenom (1).

Noor Hisham said the index case for the Kasih Cluster in Lahad Datu tested positive for Covid-19 during screening for healthcare workers on September 27. As of October 11, a total of 1,838 individuals had been screened, 34 of whom found to be positive while 1,804 were awaiting test results.

The index case for Khazanah Cluster was identified to be Covid-19 positive following a screening on close contacts on October 9. A total of 652 individuals under the cluster had been screened, whereby 14 tested positive and 638 still waiting for their results.

As for the Surat Cluster in Sandakan, the index case tested positive during a screening on symptomatic individuals and the patient was admitted to Lahad Datu Hospital. As of yesterday, 74 individuals had been screened, 25 of whom found to have contracted the virus and 49 still awaiting results.

There are currently 11 red zones with more than 40 active cases in Sabah, namely Semporna (679), Kota Kinabalu (496), Tawau (386), Sandakan (282), Lahad Datu (217), Tuaran (196), Kunak (114), Papar (109), Penampang (74), Putatan (55) and Kota Belud (46).

The yellow zones with between one and 40 active cases are Ranau (29), Kinabatangan (14), Sipitang (13), Keningau (12), Tambunan (12), Beaufort (11), Pitas (11), Kuala Penyu (7), Kudat (6), Tenom (5), Telupid (4), Beluran (4) and Kota Marudu (1).

The only remaining green zones in Sabah with no active Covid-19 cases are Nabawan and Tongod.