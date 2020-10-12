Anwar reminds investors to invest carefully and not on rumours

KUCHING (Oct 12): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all investors to invest carefully and not to invest on rumours.

In a press statement issued today, Anwar noted with concern several listed stocks on Bursa Malaysia had seen “extraordinarily active trading and gains recently on the basis that these counters are linked to me”.

“In response, I want to stress that I have no financial interests whatsoever in these stocks. I want to take this opportunity to remind all investors to invest carefully and not to invest on rumours.

“It is an unfortunate reflection of the state of our economy that such rumours can move markets,” he said.

In view of the above, Anwar encouraged Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia to immediately take appropriate actions against any individuals manipulating the market via malicious political rumours.

Anwar’s statement comes on the eve of his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where he is expected to provide proof of the “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

On Sept 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.

However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.