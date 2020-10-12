Bukit Aman postpones date for Anwar to give statement

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment with the police in Bukit Aman tomorrow has been postponed to another date which will be announced later.

Federal police Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a statement today that the PKR president was earlier scheduled to give his statement on the viralled list of 121 Members of Parliament (MPs) claimed to be supporting him in his move to take over the country’s leadership.

Anwar is also scheduled to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al- Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tomorrow to deliver his statement that he already has the majority to form the next federal government.

“Anwar had earlier been asked to give his statement to police at 11 am today but his private secretary informed that he (Anwar) would only be available at 9 am tomorrow but it is postponed to another date.

“The Royal Malaysia Police confirms that an investigation has been carried out on the case (viralling of the list of 121 MPs allegedly supporting Anwar,” Huzir added in the statement.

He said the investigation began after receiving a police report from Jerantut MP, Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris on Oct 8.

The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far, six police reports have been received and police are investigating further on the claim which has been widely reported by the mass media,” Huzir said.

He also said that the public should not be worried about this piece of news and advised all interested parties not to spread such unverified news.

“Police will not hesitate to take action against those who disseminate fake or invalid news to confuse the public,” he added. – Bernama