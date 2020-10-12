Bukit Aman summons Anwar over leaked document listing 121 MPs who purportedly back him as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The police have confirmed they will be calling in PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to record his statement, following the lodging of a police report after a list of 121 MPs who purportedly support him as the next prime minister was leaked to the public.

Criminal Investigation Department director CP Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the investigation began after Umno’s Jerantut MP Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris lodged a police report on Friday over the matter.

“It is being looked into under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code with the intent to cause fear and alarm to the public, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the sharing of offensive or menacing content,” he said in a statement.

Huzir said a total of six police reports have since been lodged, and that Anwar was initially meant to present himself to Bukit Aman at 11am today to have his statement recorded.

“However, his private secretary said Datuk Seri Anwar will only be able to come tomorrow, October 13, at 9am.

“To this, the police have postponed the meeting to another date which will be announced in the near future,” he said.

Huzir reminded the public to not be taken in by such news, and to not share unverified information.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against those who have been found to spread fake news or unverified information to confuse the public,” he said.

Ahmad Nazlan’s police report on Friday was to categorically deny his endorsement of any statutory declaration in support of Anwar as the next prime minister.

Since then, several other Umno MPs have also filed police reports, such as Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim through his aide as he is observing Covid-19 self-quarantine at home.

Anwar and his wife, Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail are expected to attend an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow, where Anwar is expected to convince His Majesty that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to form a new government, thereby ousting the Perikatan Nasional government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. – Malay Mail